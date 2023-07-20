Teen Accused of Killing Father Remains in Custody

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 16-year-old Canton boy will remain in custody at the Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center.

He’s charged with murder for killing his father on the 4th of July.

The Repository says family members at a hearing on Wednesday asked that Daman Dillard be released.

But even his court-appointed guardian ad litem thinks that should happen only if there is some kind of plan in place.

Some family members did witness the shooting.

That guardian claims the teen was subject to “significant” abuse in that 7th Street NW home.

Police say Dillard shot 50-year-old Musa El Bey several times inside that house.

He was dead at the scene.