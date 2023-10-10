Teen Arrested for Attack on 15-Year-Old Girl at Stadium Park

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 14-year-old Canton boy faces felonious assault and other charges after a 15-year-old girl was attacked in Stadium Park on Friday.

She was forced to swim across the West Branch of Nimishillen Creek to escape, based on the police report.

The teen suffered bruises to her face, arms and back and was suffering from hypothermia at Cleveland Clinic Mercy.

The 14-year-old is also charged with strangulation.

The victim’s father tells police that the attack may be related to an incident at school earlier in the week.

Later that day, the teen suspect was arrested.