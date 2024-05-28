News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Teen Dead in Weekend Jackson Fire

By Jim Michaels
May 28, 2024 8:40AM EDT
Courtesy Jackson Township Fire Department.

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was a young teenager who died in a Saturday night fire in Jackson Township.

The Stark County coroner says the victim was 13-year-old Joshua Terry who died at the hospital.

The Jackson Township Fire Department says he was pulled from a burning three-unit apartment building on Harris Avenue NW.

The department says flames were shooting out a door and window when they arrived about 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

No information was provided by the fire department.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

