Teen Found Guilty in Killing of Recent High School Grad in Akron

Adarus Black (Courtesy U.S. Marshal Service for northern Ohio)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Justice served, in a horrendous killing in Akron that took the life of a recent high school graduate.

The young man accused of shooting 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford to death in Akron back in June of 2020 has been found guilty of murder.

The jury came back with the Adarus Black verdict Tuesday afternoon.

He’ll be sentenced at the end of the month.

Akron police say Black who turns 19 on Wednesday shot and killed the recent high school graduate as she drove her grandmother on errands.

It was an apparent case of mistaken identity.

He absconded the area, but was arrested in Atlanta in February.

A co-defendant Jaion Bivens was murdered in Kentucky earlier this year.