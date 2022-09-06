News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Teen Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting in Akron

By Jim Michaels
September 6, 2022 7:26AM EDT
Share

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hand by Akron police Saturday night.

That happened after they heard shots in the neighborhood and saw one or more weapons as they approached a suspect house on Longview Avenue.

one officer fired in response.

The teen was treated at the scene and then arrested; apparently no other arrests were made; BCI is investigating.

More guns were taken from that house.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

What did you miss Friday Night? Watch HERE NOW
3

Canton Man Killed in Carroll Motorcycle Crash
4

Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Intentionally Caused 'Accident'
5

Waynesburg Man Dead After Canton Township Industrial Accident