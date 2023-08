AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 17-year-old boy is dead in Akron, one of two people struck by gunfire while riding in a car on East Glenwood Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

A 23-year-old man has non-life threatening injuries.

Akron police say another car pulled in front of theirs, and someone inside started shooting.

A nearby house was also hit by bullets.

No one inside was apparently injured.