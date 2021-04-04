      Weather Alert

Teen Killed in One-Car Crash Near Alliance Saturday Night

Jim Michaels
Apr 4, 2021 @ 1:45pm
WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An unidentified Marlington High School student was killed in a one-car crash in Washington Township just south of Alliance Saturday night.

The Canton post of the State Highway Patrol says the driver went off of West Beech Street, about halfway between Route 183 and South Sawburg Avenue, hitting a tree.

Troopers say the vehicle had been passing other cars at a high rate of speed in a no-passing zone.

The driver was dead at the scene.

