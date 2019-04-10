Teen Murder Suspect In Court

(WHBC) – The boy accused of killing 14-year-old Sylvia McGee made his initial appearance in juvenile court in Canton on Wednesday morning.

The 13-year-old entered pleas of not true to charges of aggravated murder and obstructing justice. Not true is the juvenile court equivalent of a not guilty plea.

Family members of Sylvia McGee were on one side of the courtroom and members of the boy’s family were on the other.

The judge set the pretrial hearing for May 28th and remanded the boy to the Multi County Juvenile Attention System.

We spoke with Sylvia’s great aunt, Carlina Hanley, after the hearing and asked what justice in the case would look like to her.

“Justice for us would be for him to be held accountable as an adult, but that’s not gonna happen, so as much time as the law would allow is what he should get.”

Under Ohio law a 13-year-old cannot be tried as an adult.

But prosecutors could seek a ‘serious youthful offender’ designation which could result in a blended juvenile/adult sentence.

Hanley says she saw no remorse in the 13-year-old’s eyes as he entered and exited the courtroom.

“I at least would like to see that he feels bad about what happened, and that he was remorseful, and I didn’t see that and it was like an extra kick in the teeth.”

She says she believes other people were also involved in Sylvia’s death.

The Canton Police Department is still investigating and anyone with information on the case should give them a call.

McGee was found in the 1000 block of Bieyl Court SW at around 4 a.m. Saturday, March 30th.

Her family says she was lured out of her house by people she thought were her friends, ambushed and murdered in cold blood in the alley behind her home.

Police say she died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Sylvia’s funeral was on Monday and a vigil was held last Friday.