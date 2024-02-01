Teen Sentenced to House Arrest in Shooting Death of Father

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 17-year-old Canton boy who shot his father to death on the 4th of July last year will be placed on house arrest.

The Stark County Family Court judge suspended a one-year term in juvenile prison.

The Repository says Damon Dillard could end up serving that sentence if he doesn’t follow the house arrest rules.

His probation could last until age 21.

Dillard entered a juvenile court “true” plea to a voluntary manslaughter charge.

He killed 50-year-old Musa el Bey in the family’s 7th Street NW home.

Experts and Dillard himself indicated that his father was isolated and abusive, with Dillard believing he had no other options.