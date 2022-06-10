      Weather Alert

Teen Shot Inside SE Canton Home, Flown to Akron Hospital

Jim Michaels
Jun 10, 2022 @ 5:47am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another teen involved in a shooting in Canton.

A 17-year-old boy is at Akron Children’s Hospital, being treated for a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The incident occurred in an upstairs bedroom of a house in the 1400 block of 13th Street SE on Thursday.

Police say a second person was handling a gun when it fired.

No word on the teen’s condition.

Police are consulting with the prosecutor’s office on any charges.

