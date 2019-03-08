Teen Survives Nasty Crash

(WHBC) – A scary looking crash brought down a power line and shut down a section of Route 44 in Marlboro Township early Friday morning.

Police Chief Ron Devies says the crash happened a little before 5 a.m. on Route 44 north of Center Street.

“He lost control, went off the right hand side, traveled along the ditch, hit a culvert and then sheered a pole and continued on into a lawn.”

He says the 18-year-old driver miraculously was not injured in the crash, but the KIA Sportage he was driving is destroyed.

The chief says the driver, from Atwater, was not impaired, and has been ticketed for failing to maintain control of his vehicle.