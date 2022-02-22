Teenager Shot and Killed in Canton over the Weekend
Canton Police are looking for a suspect or suspects in the shooting death of a 15-year old boy over the weekend.
Officials say they went to the Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital after getting a call that a gunshot victim had driven to the hospital. The shooting incident apparently happened in the area of 23rd Street, NE and Maple Avenue NE. They found that the victim, who was actually dropped off by someone in a white jeep, was shot in the head. A 9-1-1 recording shows his friends were in the waiting room of the hospital as he was being treated. He was life flighted to Akron Children’s Hospital where he died yesterday. He’s been identified as Jacere Jones of Canton. No other details have been released and police are still gathering information.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crimestoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/policedetectives