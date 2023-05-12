Teens Indicted on Adult Charges in Indian River Riot

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three of the 12 teenagers accused in the riot at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon last October have been indicted on adult charges.

16-year-old Cantrelle Henderson, 17-year-old Damari Thomas and then-17-year-old-now-18 Darius Burns are charged with aggravated riot and escape.

They allegedly took over a building on the campus for 12 hours.

The only adult accused in the incident 19-year-old Malik Boston was sentenced to 5 to 7-and-a-half years on the same charges in January.

In an unrelated indictment, 17-year-old Indian River inmate Rodnell Williams is charged with adult felonious assault for punching another inmate with a closed fist back in September.