      Weather Alert

Temp Hits 94 Sunday as Latest Heat Wave Continues

Jim Michaels
Jul 20, 2020 @ 5:49am

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The high at the Akron Canton Airport weather station Sunday was 94 degrees, making it 14 days this month the high temperature has been at 90 or above.

The latest heat wave started last Wednesday.

An earlier heat wave lasted nine days, from July 2 through July 10.

Also, severe storms hit north of Canton on Sunday, with wind damage in the Cleveland area, including Portage County where trees came down in and near Streetsboro.

