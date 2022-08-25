News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Tentative Deal to End Columbus Teachers Strike

By Jim Michaels
August 25, 2022 5:56AM EDT
A union member proudly pickets with her homemade sign as part of a district-wide teacher's strike outside Whetstone High School in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. A strike by teachers in Ohio's largest school district entered its third day Wednesday — the first day of school for some 47,000 students, with some of those students and their parents rallying to their sides. (AP Photo/Samantha Hendrickson)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s a tentative deal to end the Columbus teachers strike.

The two sides came up with an agreement at 2:30 Thursday morning after 14 hours of non-stop negotiations.

The teachers will vote this weekend and return to work if that vote is in the affirmative.

Union leadership is recommending passage.

Meantime, the kids learn virtually with subs.

