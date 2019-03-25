Terry Francona Sets The Indians 25-Man Roster

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona sits in the dugout prior to a spring training baseball game against the San Diego Padres Monday, March 4, 2019, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Before departing Goodyear, Arizona, Indians manager Terry Francona announced the following 25 Indians will break camp with the team….

Starting pitchers: Corey Kluber, Trevor Bauer, Carlos Carrasco, Mike Clevinger and Shane Bieber.

Relief pitchers: Brad Hand, Adam Cimber, Dan Otero, Tyler Olson, Neil Ramirez, Oliver Perez and Jon Edwards.

Catchers: Roberto Perez and Kevin Plawecki.

Infield: Max Moroff, Jose Ramirez, Carlos Santana, Eric Stamets, Brad Miller and Hanley Ramirez.

Outfield: Greg Allen, Jake Bauers, Jordan Luplow, Leonys Martin and Tyler Naquin.

Infielders Francisco Lindor and Jason Kipnis will start the season on the disabled list.

Jose Ramirez is listed as day-to-day after fouling off a ball of his right knee in the Tribe’s final pre-season game in Arizona.

Corey Kluber was named the Opening Day starter