Terry Glenn, Jr dies but there’s more to know
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, smiles with Ohio State wide receiver Terry Glenn at Foxboro Stadium, Foxboro, Mass., April 21, 1996, after the Patriot selected Glenn in the first round of the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
This is a sad, sad story – but all too familiar. Please remember to hold and love those around you and help them if they need it.
- The 22-year-old son of former Ohio State Buckeye and Dallas Cowboy has died of an apparent accidental drug overdose. Terry Glenn Jr. died Thursday in Columbus, Ohio.
- Earlier at that morning, the younger Glenn shared an emotion tweet about how much he missed his late father, who was killed in a car crash two years ago posting “I miss him so much. this time of year is the hardest by far man… [Thanksgiving] was his holiday and the last one got cut short right before we were alllll gonna be together… really just wonder why.”
- A Glenn family news release shared several resources for mental or substance use support. Noting that many people may try to bury their feelings during the holidays.
- If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).