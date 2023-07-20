News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Tesla Recalling Nearly 16,000 Cars

By News Desk
July 20, 2023 12:56PM EDT
Share
Credit; MGN

DETROIT (AP) – Tesla is recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles because some front-row seat belts may not have been reconnected properly following a repair.

Tesla said in its safety recall report that on the impacted vehicles, a first-row seat belt was disconnected from its pretensioner anchor as part of a necessary step to perform a repair.

But the seat belt may not have been reconnected to its pretensioner anchor properly after the repair was complete.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Man Receives Life Sentence in September 2022 Murder
3

Fishers Foods Closing Cleveland Ave NW Store
4

Massillon Police Investigating Alleged Hazing Incident at Washington High School
5

New Coffee Shop Dropped Into Place in Massillon