Test Scores Show Historic COVID Setbacks For Kids Across U.S.

WASHINGTON (AP) – New national test results show that the pandemic spared no part of the country as it caused historic learning setbacks for America’s children.

Every single state saw math or reading scores decline in the latest results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress.

National math scores saw their largest decreases ever, and reading scores fell back to 1992 levels.

This year was the first time the test was given since 2019, and it’s seen as the first nationally representative study of the pandemic’s impact on learning.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona called the results unacceptable, saying schools must redouble efforts to help students recover.