Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Faces Charges Of Corruption And Bribery As Impeachment Trial Gets Underway

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that could lead to his permanent removal from office is underway.

The embattled Republican — one of former President Donald Trump’s biggest defenders — is in the state Senate on Tuesday to face accusations of bribery and corruption that have shadowed him for years.

The fate of the 60-year-old Republican is in the hands of GOP senators with whom he served before winning a statewide race to take control of the attorney general’s office in 2015.

Paxton has decried the impeachment as a “politically motivated sham” and says he expects to be acquitted.

The proceeding is a rare instance of a political party seeking to hold one of its own to account.