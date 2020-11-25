Thanksgiving Eve, Stuff(ing)

Chris Hemsworth received a ringing endorsement of his physique by the very man he’ll portray in an upcoming Netflix biopic: Hulk Hogan. The Hulkster tweeting: “He’s already there! He’s ready BROTHER!!!” But is he good looking enough to play me lol,lol,lol.”The Hulkster stars Chris Hemsworth, who is currently working on the next “Thor” movie. The film has yet to receive a release date.
Lori Loughlin is currently serving her two-month prison sentence for the college admissions scandal.So far she’s made “several friends,” goes to church services and prays “a lot.”She’ll reportedly be home for Christmas
Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones jr. fight this Saturday night in an 8-round exhibition match from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. After months of buildup and a two month delay, Tyson and Jones Jr. will finally meet in the ring in what the California Athletic Commission has deemed “sparring” in hopes that neither fighter goes for the knockout.
TV: Traditional PPV providers
Live stream: TysonOnTriller.com
Tys or FITE TV | Price: $49.99
They’re calling it a Christmas miracle. I told you yesterday the PS5’s were all sold out, with NO restock date in sight. TODAY, Walmart has posted on its website that they will be restocking the PS5, the Xbox Series X, and the Xbox Series S online Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET with another batch ready to go two hours later.Best Buy and GameStop are also teasing the PS5 and Xbox for Black Friday, but haven’t released any specifics.
Veterinarians say pet owners should double-check before sharing any holiday leftovers with their furry friends this Thanksgiving. Turkey is acceptable as long as it’s boneless and well-cooked, but raw bread dough can be fatal, and pets should be kept away from desserts containing chocolate or raw eggs. Vegetables like plain green beans are fine, but potato dishes with cheese, sour cream, onions, butter, or gravy in them should be avoided. Pumpkin is also allowed, but vets say watch for too much sugarBig no-no’s are garlic, onions, grapes, raisins and casseroles or stuffings.The best way to avoid an emergency vet visit is to keep table food away.
The initial college football rankings are out
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Ohio State
The real news in college football is that Alabama head coach Nick Saban has tested positive for Covid-19 and will follow appropriate guidelines and isolate at home for at least 10 days. Alabama hosts Auburn in the Iron Bowl Saturday at 3:30 and is listed a 24.5 point favorite. You’ll remember, Saban had a false positive test last month. Steve Sarkisian OC will fill as interim HC.
Quarterback Pat Mahomes said in an interview yesterday that he likes ketchup so much that he puts it on just about everything. Saying, ”There’s just certain things I put ketchup on that people don’t like. You don’t have to put it on everything, but it does add a little flavor to certain things people won’t try it on.” Some of those things include steak, mac and cheese, eggs and now we can add turkey and ham just in time for Thanksgiving to that list.
Amazon employees are not happy with their Thanksgiving “Turkey Vouchers.” Current staff says it’s ridiculous that $3,000 bonus checks are being cut for some new hiresStaffers have been complaining about the gift in social-media forums. They’ve posted pics of the “turkey vouchers” worth as little as $10. “Who does Bezos think he is, Frank Shirley?
Today is Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Today in
Sports History
1965 – The first color broadcast of an NFL game aired on CBS. The Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Colts played to a 24-24 tie.
1980 – Larry Holmes knocked out Marvis Frazier in the first round to retain the world heavyweight title.
2002 – Pete Rose and baseball commissioner Bud Selig met secretly to discuss Rose’s lifetime ban from baseball.
Happy Birthday today
John Larroquette is 73 (“Night Court, Stripes”)
Reality TV star Bruno Tonioli is 65 (“Dancing With The Stars”)
Bernie Kosar – 57
Christina Applegate – 49
Competitive eating champ Joey Chestnut is 37
Last year, Joey won a turkey-eating contest in Connecticut, setting a record by devouring an entire bird.