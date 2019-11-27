Thanksgiving Food that’s dangerous for your Dog!
While most of us treat our dogs like family, the one thing we don’t want to do this Thanksgiving is feed them like family.
All that food sitting on your table will be pretty tempting to your four-legged friend, but it turns out a lot of your meal isn’t really good for them. So unless you want to be making an emergency vet visit on Thanksgiving, you may to listen up and watch your pooch closely come dinnertime.
Here are the foods you should keep away from your pooch this holiday season:
- Eggs, meat and bones that are not fully cooked since they can cause salmonella and e-coli.
- While meat, vegetables and breads are okay, they should be in limited amounts.
- High in fat foods like avocado, coconut/coconut oil, citrus, milk and other forms of dairy can upset your dog’s stomach.
- Chocolate may be a dog fave but it’s really dangerous for them. It can be poisonous and can cause heart issues and potentially seizures.
- Garlic, onions and chives can irritate canine stomachs.
- Grapes and raisins can cause kidney damage, although why is still undetermined.
- Nuts, which have a high fat content, can cause vomiting, diarrhea and pancreatitis.
- Salty snacks can cause excessive thirst and urination, and if your pooch eats too much they could suffer from sodium ion poisoning.
- Booze can make dogs drunk, and that’s particularly bad for small dogs, so make sure alcoholic beverages are out of reach from your pooch.
- Caffeine can mess with your dog’s heart rate, causing them to be jittery, so again, keep that coffee and tea out of reach.