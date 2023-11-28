News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Thanksgiving Weekend Traffic Fatality Count: 8 Killed

By Jim Michaels
November 28, 2023 8:35AM EST
Share
Thanksgiving Weekend Traffic Fatality Count: 8 Killed
Getty Images

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Eight people were killed in seven separate crashes on Ohio’s roads over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Unfortunately, two of the fatal accidents were in our area.

36-year-old Christopher Brogan of Louisville was killed Friday at Route 62 and California Avenue NE.

And 26-year-old Morgan Hoxworth was killed the same day, north of Wooster.

The five-day reporting period ran Wednesday through Sunday.

The state patrol says the eight fatalities are the fewest since 2018.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

TUSKY TRAGEDY: Vigil Held After 6 Killed in Columbus-Area Crash, Victims Include 3 High School Students
3

TUSKY TRAGEDY: Incident Hits Home for DeWine
4

TUSKY TRAGEDY: Hartville Man Injured Behind Wheel of Bus, Will Be OK
5

Canton Inn Site to See New Housing Development