The 2022 WHBC Sports High School Football Player of the Week

Each week the 1480 WHBC sports team gathers information from all around the county to determine who that week’s WHBC High School Football Player of the Week will be. They look at great performances from the games we cover: The Pro Football Hall of Fame Radio Game of the Week, the Aultcare TV game of the Week and the WHBCsports.com Stream game of the Week. Plus they take a look at all the other games around the county for outstanding efforts on the gridiron.

The 2022 High School Football Season salutes these WHBC Sports Players of the Week:

Week #1 – Massillon Sr. RB Willtrell Hartson 30 carries 135 yds 4 TDs

Week #2 – Green Jr. WR Zach Baglia 13 catches 277 yds 4tds

Week #3 – Canton South RB Zion Culver Rushing: 17-107 yards, 6 td’s

Week #4 – Fairless QB Carson Colucci Passing: 22-29-0, 273 yds, 2 td’s Rushing: 8-19 yds, 2 td’s