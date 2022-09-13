The 2022 WHBC Sports High School Football Player of the Week
Each week the 1480 WHBC sports team gathers information from all around the county to determine who that week’s WHBC High School Football Player of the Week will be. They look at great performances from the games we cover: The Pro Football Hall of Fame Radio Game of the Week, the Aultcare TV game of the Week and the WHBCsports.com Stream game of the Week. Plus they take a look at all the other games around the county for outstanding efforts on the gridiron.
The 2022 High School Football Season salutes these WHBC Sports Players of the Week:
Check back each week to take a look at all of the great performances we salute! And the player of the week will appear either on the Saturday Morning Huddle (our youtube/facebook show) at 10am each Saturday or on the Kenny and JT Show (3pm-7pm Monday through Friday) the following Monday or Tuesday. The interview will be on air and can be found on our WHBC Video stream on our facebook page and our Youtube Channel. Congratulations!