The 2023 Ohio State Buckeyes – Schedule Inside!

By Pam Cook
August 28, 2023 11:12AM EDT
(AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

The Ohio State Buckeyes – of course another run at a Big Ten Championship – an appearance in the College Football Playoffs, and beating that team up North!!!

Tune in to 1480 WHBC not only for all the great game action but for the Ryan Day Coaches Show, Buckeye Roundtable and fan analysis on the Kenny and JT Show daily from 3pm to 7pm.    Don’t forget Buckeye Roundtable every Monday night at 6pm.  Buckeye Roundtable will discuss Ohio State football with our broadcast crew plus feature weekly segments with Coach Ryan Day, former players and coaches as well as other college football experts.  The Coach Ryan Day Show is every Thursday Night at 7:00pm.

 Date                                              Opponent                                                                                                                            Pregame Starts (1.5 hours before kickoff)

 
9/2

at Indiana

2:00pm

9/9

Youngstown State

10:30am

9/16

Western Kentucky

2:30pm

9/23

at Notre Dame

6:00pm

10/7

Maryland

TBA

10/14

at Purdue

TBA

10/21

Penn State

TBA

10/28

at Wisconsin

TBA

11/4

at Rutgers

TBA

11/11

Michigan State

6:00pm

11/18

Minnesota

TBA

11/25

at Michigan

10:30am

12/2

B1G Champ (if nec)

6:30p

 

