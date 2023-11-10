The Air Force’s New Nuclear Stealth Bomber Takes First Test Flight

WASHINGTON (AP) — The futuristic B-21 Raider warplane has taken its first flight, moving it closer to becoming the nation’s next nuclear weapons stealth bomber.

The Raider on Friday flew out of Palmdale, California, where it has been under testing and development by Northrop Grumman.

The Air Force plans to build 100 of the warplanes, which have a flying wing shape much like their predecessor the B-2 Spirit.

But the Raider will incorporate advanced materials, propulsion and stealth technology to make it more survivable in a future conflict.

The plane is planned to be produced in variants with and without pilots.