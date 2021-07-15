The battle over energy in Ohio is an ugly one, get the details below
FILE - This July 26, 2019, file photo shows an array of solar panels glisten in the sun outside Cannon Ball, N.D., located on the north side of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. At the peak of protests against the Dakota Access pipeline in 2016 and 2017, when speakers needed help to be heard by the hundreds of demonstrators who had gathered near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, they grabbed a microphone powered by a mobile solar unit. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack, File)
Why is the battle such an ugly one? What can be done to fix these problems? State Representative Casey Weinstein joined Jon to explain.