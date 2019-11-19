This article has one sole purpose, to highlight the best of the best from each Stark County school in high school football. This includes all 19 schools that we cover in the county and have covered for 75 years.
It includes the two best teams, five best players and the best coach from each school. It goes in alphabetical order & only includes players and coaches that have been part of our 75 years of coverage. Let the discussion begin and tell us what you think.
Alliance:
Best coach: Mel Knowlton
Best teams: 1983 & 1958
Best Players:
Len Dawson
EJ Lilly
Charles Babb
John Borton
Kendell Davis-Clark
Canton South:
Best coach: Mike Miller
Best teams: 1962 & 1987
Best players:
Devon Torrence
Dick Himes
Frank Dugan
David Arthur
Mark Miller
Central:
Best coach: Lowell Klinefelter
Best teams: 1988 & 2000
Best players:
Alan Page
Bob Belden
Vince Gliatta
Jake Boccuti
Mark Fisher
East Canton:
Best coach: John “Spider” Miller
Best teams: 1989 & 2017
Best players:
Dave Thelen
Mack Yoho
Bill Narduzzi
Tom Crank
Mitch Mitchell
Fairless:
Best coach: Fred Brideweiser
Best teams: 2013 & 1979
Best players:
Ted Provost
Jeff Fowler
Hunter Wells
Nick Shepherd
Jon Dwyer
GlenOak:
Best coach: Bob Commings
Best teams: 1985 & 2008
Best players:
Dan Dierforf
Dustin Fox
Tim Fox
Michael Moore
Brian Hartline
Hoover:
Best coach: Don Hertler Sr.
Best team: 1984 & 1972
Best players:
Charlie Grandjean
Jeff Logan
Connor Ashby
Erick Howard
Dick Snyder
Jackson:
Best coach: Robert Fife
Best teams: 1990 & 1965
Best players:
Randy Cable
Jay Rohr
Jeff Morris
Ted Rohrer
Dillon Dingler
Lake:
Best coach: Jeff Durbin
Best teams: 1991 & 1970
Best players:
Matt Christopher
Brian Bowers
Steve Lippe
Jim Luther
Ron Viscounte
Louisville:
Best coach: Paul Starkey
Best team: 2007 & 1964
Best players:
Bob Gladieux
Tom Chlebeck
Drew Kuhn
Ken Kuhn
Brian Beatty
Marlington:
Best coach: Ed Miley
Best teams: 1995 & 2010
Best players:
Todd Stanish
Dymonte Thomas
Marcus Coldsnow
Alden Hill
Zach Higgins
Massillon:
Best coach: Chuck Mather
Best teams: 1959 & 1964
Best players:
Chris Spielman
Joe Sparma
Aidan Longwell
Art Hastings
Jamir Thomas
McKinley:
Best coach: Thom McDaniels
Best teams: 1956 & 1997
Best players:
Bobby Williams
Roch Hontas
Percy Snow
Morgan Williams
Mike Doss
Minerva:
Best coach: Lynn Molen
Best teams: 1973 & 1988
Best players:
Leon Powell
Roger Bettis
Dalton Hartshorn
Jeff Fankhauser
Jamie Morckel
Northwest:
Best coach: Gary Dial
Best teams: 1983 & 2004
Best players:
Shawn Lazarus
Scott Weber
Jim Schalmo
Kevin Stacy
Scott Crossland
Perry:
Best coach: Keith Wakefield
Best teams: 1969 & 2016
Best players:
Keishaun Sims
Tim Laps
Eric Heinzer
Archie Herring
Chuck Jolliff
Sandy Valley:
Best coach: Mickey Keck
Best teams: 2015 & 1978
Cameron Blair
Bill “Bouncer” Murray
Nelson Mozden
Gary Bourquin
Bob Crone
St. Thomas:
Best coach: Jack Rose
Best teams: 1984 & 1974
Best players:
Steve Barr
Mike Ranalli
Chris Soehnlen
Chris Lorentz
Anthony Moeglin
Tuslaw:
Best coach: Jim Reichenbach
Best team: 1981 & 2006
Best players:
Ryan Travis
Dave Kurzen
Mike Crescenze
Brier Marthey
Chase Horvath