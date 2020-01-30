The best Super Bowl halftime shows? Here’s the list!

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007, file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. "Prince: The Beautiful Ones," the memoir Prince started but didn’t finish before his 2016 death, will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Name the top 10 halftime shows at the Super Bowl
1) Prince 2007
2) U2 9/11 Tribute 2002
3) Bruno Mars/Red Hot Chili Peppers 2014
4) Bruce Springsteen 2009
5) Beyonce 2013
6) Michael Jackson 1993
7) Lady Gaga 2017
8) Tom Petty 2008
9) Paul McCartney 2005
10) Rolling Stones 2006
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday.
COMPLETE LIST:
1967 – University of Arizona and Grambling State University Marching Bands, Al Hirt
1968 – Grambling State University Marching Band
1969 – Florida A&M University and Miami-area high school bands
1970 – Carol Channing, Southern University Marching Band
1971 – Southeast Missouri State Marching Band, Up with People
1972 – Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt, U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team
1973 – University of Michigan Marching Band, Woody Herman, Andy Williams
1974 – University of Texas Marching Band, Miss Texas Judy Mallett
1975 – Mercer Ellington, Grambling State University Marching Band
1976 – Up with People
1977 – Los Angeles Unified All-City Band
1978 – Tyler Apache Belles Drill Team, Pete Fountain, Al Hirt
1979 – Ken Hamilton, Various Bands from the Caribbean
1980 – Up with People, Grambling State University Marching Band
1981 – Southern University Marching Band, Helen O’Connell
1982 – Up with People (Tribute to Motown)
1983 – Los Angeles Super Drill Team
1984 – University of Florida Marching Band and Florida State University Marching Bands
1985 – Tops in Blue
1986 – Up with People
1987 – George Burns, Mickey Rooney, Grambling State University and USC Marching Bands
1988 – Chubby Checker, The Rockettes, San Diego State Marching Band, USC Marching Band
1989 – Elvis Presto
1990 – Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw, Irma Thomas, Nicholls State University, Southern University and USL Marching Bands
1991 – New Kids on the Block
1992 – Gloria Estefan with Olympic figure skaters Brian Boitano and Dorothy Hamill
1993 – Michael Jackson
1994 – Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, The Judds
1995 – Patti LaBelle, Teddy Pendergrass, Tony Bennett, Arturo Sandoval, Miami Sound Machine
1996 – Diana Ross
1997 – The Blues Brothers, James Brown, ZZ Top
1998 – Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Temptations, Queen Latifah, Grambling State University Band
1999 – Gloria Estefan, Stevie Wonder, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Savion Glover
2000 – Tina Turner, Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton
2001 – Aerosmith, *NSYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly
2002 – U2 (9/11 Tribute)
2003 – Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting
2004 – Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, P. Diddy, Nelly, Kid Rock
2005 – Paul McCartney
2006 – The Rolling Stones
2007 – Prince
2008 – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
2009 – Bruce Springsteen
2010 – The Who
2011 – The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash
2012 – Madonna, LMFAO, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A., Cee Lo Green
2013 – Beyonce with Destiny’s Child
2014 – Bruno Mars, The Red Hot Chili Peppers
2015 – Katy Perry, Missy Elliot
2016 – Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Beyonce
2017 – Lady Gaga
2018 – Justin Timberlake
2019 – Maroon 5
2020 – Jennifer Lopez, Shakira