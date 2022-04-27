      Weather Alert

The “Bird” Scooters have Landed in Downtown Canton! PHOTOS Inside

Pam Cook
Apr 27, 2022 @ 7:32am

Driving through downtown Canton bright and early Wednesday morning (4/27/22) something stood out — scooters — electric scooters on street corners through out the city!  These BIRD Scooters are very popular in bigger cities as people like an easy way to get around.   You rent the scooter – and, once you reach your location you just leave the scooter there for the next rider.

You can find out if the scooters are available by downloading the BIRD app (iOS and Android).  You can enter payment information or scan a QR code.  

 

 

 

