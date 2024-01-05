The Blonde Half of Starsky and Hutch Passes Away

David Soul is photographed above at an event in Los Angeles, Dec. 6, 1983.

Soul, who hit fame as blond half of crime-fighting duo “Starsky and Hutch” in a popular 1970s television series, has died. He was 80. Wife Helen Snell, said Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 that Soul died the day before “after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family.” (AP Photo/Wally Fong, File)

He is also remembered for his song “Don’t Give Up on Us” – riding high on the fame from Starsky and Hutch he tried his hand at music.

The song spent one week at No. 1 on the U.S. Adult Contemporary chart. It was also rated No. 93 in VH1‘s 100 Greatest One-Hit Wonders because, despite having more hits in the UK, Soul was never again able to reach the top 40 in the US.