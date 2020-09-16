      Breaking News
The Buckeyes are Back! The Big Ten will play Football

Pam Cook
Sep 16, 2020 @ 9:57am

The Big Ten reverses course after sharp pressure from players, coaches, parents and the president and announces plans to play football this fall after all. The opening weekend will be Oct. 23-24 and each team will have the opportunity to play a nine-game schedule.  More details to come and full coverage on The Kenny and JT Show starting at 3:00pm.

For some more information on the press conference the Big Ten held earlier today, read Kenny Roda’s news notes that he took while participating here –

 

