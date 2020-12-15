      Weather Alert

The Cleveland American Indian Movement respond to the news about Cleveland’s baseball team

Jon Bozeka
Dec 15, 2020 @ 1:27pm
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) is removed from the game by acting manager Sandy Alomar Jr., center, in the fifth inning of Game 1 of an American League wild-card baseball series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Jon spoke with Jeff Pierce, Executive Director of People Not Mascots and the Spokesperson for the Cleveland American Indian Movement. What does he think about the change of the nickname? Listen to the conversation below.

