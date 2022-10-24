News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

By Pam Cook
October 24, 2022 11:43AM EDT
The Cleveland Cavaliers are HERE on 1480 WHBC

 

The Cleveland Cavaliers are poised to have a breakout season and make a run at the playoffs!  Be a part of the excitement as you listen to Cavs games all season long right here on 1480 WHBC radio.  Plus, don’t forget, Kenny and JT will keep you up to date on the latest Cavs news and information. Monday through Friday from 3pm to 7pm.   And you never know when we’ll have Cavs tickets to give away!  Go Cavs Go!

The Schedule is listed HERE

Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule 2022-2023

 

