The Concert for Legends Announced: Journey Coming to Town: TICKET INFO HERE
ROCK BAND JOURNEY TO HEADLINE 2022
CONCERT FOR LEGENDS PRESENTED BY FORD
CANTON, OHIO – The Pro Football Hall of Fame and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company are partnering to bring the internationally acclaimed rock band Journey to Canton on Aug. 6 as the headline act for the 2022 Concert for Legends Presented by Ford.
The Concert for Legends, scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., will cap a revamped ‘Enshrinement Saturday’ schedule that includes The Canton Repository Grand Parade at 8 a.m. and the Class of 2022 Enshrinement at noon (all times Eastern).
“Journey has been entertaining its fans for almost 50 years since the band’s founding, and we are thrilled to be working with Hall of Fame Village to bring these members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to the Hall of Fame City,” said Jim Porter, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “This Concert for Legends promises to be a memorable experience for fans filling Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium and a spectacular way to close out the Saturday lineup of events for Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls.”
Tickets for the 2022 Concert for Legends Presented by Ford will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 1, through HOFVillage.com and Ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $59 to $225.
An opening act for the show will be announced in the coming weeks.
Formed in San Francisco in 1973, Journey is one of the most recognizable names in rock and pop music, known for hits such as “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Lights” and many others.
Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017, the diamond-selling group recently announced the track listing for its upcoming studio album “Freedom,” which is scheduled to be released later this year. The band headlined the Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago last summer, uniting fans across generations with its decade-spanning setlist of instantly recognizable anthems. The group also recently played its hits “Any Way You Want It” and “Don’t Stop Believin’” at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert in New York City last August, in addition to honoring 9/11 first responders at the Tunnel to Towers concert that same month.
Journey features founder Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals) Jason Derlatka (keyboards, backing vocals) and Deen Castronovo (drums, backing vocals).
“We are excited that Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Journey will rock the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week stage,” said Greg Harris, President & CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, “Along with our Canton neighbors, we look forward to welcoming football and rock ‘n’ roll fans to Northeast Ohio this summer.”
The 2022 Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls will welcome eight new members into the Pro Football Hall of Fame: TONY BOSELLI, CLIFF BRANCH, LeROY BUTLER, ART McNALLY, SAM MILLS, RICHARD SEYMOUR, DICK VERMEIL and BRYANT YOUNG. More than 100 past enshrinees are expected back in Canton to participate in the week’s festivities.
For more information, including ticket packages, please visit ProFootballHOF.com.