The Conners – what will it be like?

“The Conners” First Sneak Peek Is Out – By the looks of the first peek at “The Conners,” they aren’t missing a beat…. or Roseanne.

The glimpse hints several times that the Conner history will not be off limits, as showcased by Jackie saying “I thought we should take about a game plan for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas,” and Darlene spouting back “I say we follow the Conner tradition: spend every dime we have on Halloween and then we have nothing to be thankful for or buy gifts with.” It’s a tip of the hat to their famous Halloween episodes.

There’s also a new addition to the cast introduced. Maya Lynne Robinson portrays DJ’s wife, a girl he didn’t want to kiss in his school play years ago. She’s also military in the show which will be a nice contrast to the Conner way of life.

“The Conners” premieres October 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.