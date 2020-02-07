The date means something for the memorial for Kobe and his daughter
FILE - In this July 26, 2018 file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, file)
A memorial service celebrating the life of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will be held the morning of February 24th at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
And that date is no coincidence as the date—2-24—reflects the basketball jersey numbers worn by Kobe (Number 24) and Gianna (Number 2). Gianna Bryant’s jersey was retired by Harbor Day School in Corona Del Mar, California, on yesterday.
The date for the memorial was finalized with planning and coordination from the City of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the LA Clippers, who have a game at Staples that evening against the Grizzlies.