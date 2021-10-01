The Final Furlong in the Fed
Week 7….Game 8…our 77 th Year as THE VOICE of Stark County High School Football. Seems we find ourselves at this point season after season in the Fed.
Teams that are looking to upright the ship that’s been tossing and turning since Week 1, and teams that are in firm control of their destiny as 6 weeks of
opponents lie in their wake. So it is with our Sarchione Ford Game of the Week…GLENOAK playing host to JACKSON.
The ship that needs emphatically up- righted..The Eagles. 21 consecutive losses in the Federal League. Nowhere to go but up…correct? The Golden Eagles have
shown grit, and determination but have lacked consistency. They are showing signs of that promise. Coming off a very tough 16 – 14 loss to Green, which by
the way, was Green’s first win in the Federal League since 2019 against….you guessed it…Glenoak. However, there are some players to watch for Scott Garcia’s
troops. QB Isiah Knox is a dual threat….RB Avantae Burt is a hard runner (148 and a TD vs Green). Find the positive each and every week and just continue to build
and move forward.
Enter the Jackson Polar Bears. Unblemished at 6 – 0. State ranked…piling up computer points, and finding different ways to win. Case in point….Niko Paxos 19
yd FG at the gun to defeat Lake. This is a team that Tim Budd truly felt underachieved in last season. 2021 has been a resounding statement thus far.
This is a Bear team that lost 8 starters on offense….8 starters on defense. However, some crucial pieces returned. QB Hunter Geissinger who has thrown
for 6 TD’s with ZERO picks, and rushed for 9. Brendan Craig, 2 nd leading rusher in Stark County last year and picking up where he left off for this season….900 yds
11 TD’s, and WR Mack Kistler who has been steady and the go to guy. Solid Defense too. Ben Holzopfel is the pillar of one of the best linebacker trios in the
county.
It’s gong to be another beautiful night for the Friday Night lights for Stark County High School football. Jackson wants to continue to roar……Glenoak looking to find
its’s wings and soar. From my perspective in the booth. The final furlong in the Fed always offers intrigue and surprise. Have a feeling Friday Night will be no
different. Looking forward to seeing your faces in the seats, and Kenny, Rick, Denny, and myself will see y’all On the Radio!!