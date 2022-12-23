The Final Sports ‘n Stuff of 2022

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

The latest NBA Power Rankings at CBS Sports . Com has the Cleveland Cavaliers at Number 1.

The Cavs got off to a 4-0 start to their homestand this week, beating the Pacers, Mavs, Jazz and Bucks.

The defense has been lights out, allowing just 105.4 points per 100 possessions over Cleveland’s five-game winning streak.

Donovan Mitchell continues to deliver on a nightly basis, averaging 31.3 points this week on 51/42/91 shooting splits.

Darius Garland has embraced his role as a facilitator next to Mitchell, putting up 19.5 points and a team-high eight assists per game this week. The win over Milwaukee was a statement to the rest of the league that the Cavs belong in any discussion about the East’s top teams.

Followed by the Nets, Bucks, Nuggets and 76ers.

5 NFL Offensive Coordinators who could become head coaches in 2023

Kellen Moore Cowboys Ken Dorsey Buffalo Byron Leftwich Shane Waldron Seattle Brian Callahan Cincinnati

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a chance to break an NFL record tomorrow against the Seahawks.

Mahomes completed his final 20 pass attempts in the Chiefs’ win over the Texans on Sunday, meaning that if he completes his first six passes tomorrow, he will have completed 26 in a row, a new NFL record.

The current record of 25 consecutive completions is owned by four different quarterbacks: Ryan Tannehill, who did it over two games in 2015, Marcus Mariota, who did it over two games in 2018, Philip Rivers, who did it in one game in 2018, and Nick Foles, who did it in one game in 2018.

Cleveland Browns Right tackle Jack Conklin and the Browns have agreed on a 4 year $60 million contract including $31 guaranteed.

NCAA College Hoop Rankings are out

Purdue once again in the top spot

Uconn, Houston, Arizona & Kansas round out the top 5

Ohio State back into the top 25 at #23.

Brice Sensabaugh finished with 19 points and seven assists in Wednesday’s 95-61 win over Maine. The Buckeyes’ next game is Dec. 29 against Alabama A&M.

5 things you have to watch on TV this Christmas Weekend

1. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is finally here on Netflix Friday

2. Michelle Yeoh leads The Witcher Blood Origin (spin off) Netflix on Sunday

3. Disneys Strange World on Disney+ Friday

4. Get ready for a brand new K-drama, The Fabulous Friday Netflix

5. “Back That Year Up” with Kenan Thompson and Kevin Hart on Peacock Friday

College football bowl games today /tonight

independence bowl Louisiana, taking on Houston kicked off at 3.

Gasparilla bowl 6:30 Missouri vs.

Wake Forest Deamon Deacons favored

by 2.

Cavaliers host the Raptors tonight at 7:30

Cleveland 4.5 favorites.

Today is Friday December 23, 2022

Today in sports history

1951 – A NFL championship game was televised nationally for the first time. The Los Angeles Rams beat the Cleveland Browns 24-17. The DuMont Network had paid $75,000 for the rights to the game.

50 years ago today, 1972 – The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Oakland Raiders 13-7 in an NFL playoff game on a last-second play that was dubbed the “Immaculate Reception.” Pittsburgh’s Franco Harris caught a deflected pass and ran it in for the winning touchdown.

Mic Drop Celebrity Birthday today

Eddie Vedder – 58 singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with Pear Jam, (1992 UK No.15 single ‘Jeremy’, 1993 US No.1 & UK No.2 album ‘Vs’, 1994 US No.1 & UK No.4 album Vitalogy’ and 1996 US No.1 & UK No.3 album ‘No Code’). In 2007, Vedder released his first solo album as a soundtrack for the film Into the Wild.