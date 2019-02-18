The First Woman To Run For President Was From Ohio

Victoria Claflin Woodhull, was a leader in the women’s suffrage movement in the mid-to-late 1800’s.

In 1872 she became the first woman to run for President.

Ohioans should be proud that she was a native daughter, born in Homer, Ohio — a small burg in Licking County.

Some historians, however, might add a footnote to her run, as at the time, women weren’t even allowed to vote–and she was too young. (She was 34 at the time of her campaign)

Her candidacy was never taken too seriously by the political powers-that-be. She ran for women’s right and labor reforms for the Equal Rights Party. Her running mate was black abolitionist leader Frederick Douglass. Victoria was also an advocate of “Free love”. Her definition being that people should have the freedom to marry, divorce and bear children without social restriction or governmental interference.

