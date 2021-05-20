The “Friends” Reunion is Here!
The wait is over, the friends of “Friends” are finally back together. HBO Max has dropped the official trailer for the upcoming “Friends” reunion, which sees OG cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer return to the show’s original set.
Along with getting a glimpse at the iconic “Friends” apartment, we also learn from the trailer that they’ll bring it back to the iconic fountain from the theme song. In the unscripted special, the stars will play trivia games, do table reads of beloved episodes, and debate whether Ross and Rachel really were “on a break” (it looks like Aniston finally admits they were).
The trailer also teases some special guests, including Lady Gaga, BTS, and Tom Selleck, who played Monica’s boyfriend on the show. “Friends: The Reunion” premieres on HBO Max on May 27th