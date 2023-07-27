News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

The Heat is Here! Be Safe – Cooling Centers Set Up

By Pam Cook
July 27, 2023 9:20AM EDT
The Heat is Here! Be Safe – Cooling Centers Set Up
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A heat advisory has been issued for 11am to 9pm for our area Friday.  Heat index values are expected to reach 104 degrees.   Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illness to occur.  Officials are reminding everyone to stay hydrated especially if you have to spend an extended time outdoors.

The Massillon Health Department at 611 Erie Street South will act as a cooling center tomorrow from 9am to 4pm.  Refreshments and restrooms will be available.

