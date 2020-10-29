      Breaking News
We Have Your 2020 Election Coverage!

The HOF Project – was a “little ambitious” – but it’s moving forward

Pam Cook
Oct 28, 2020 @ 9:50pm
Courtesy Hall of Fame Village

Hall of Fame Village CEO Mike Crawford says his first impression of the HOF Village project was “it was a little ambitious” so it needed to be scaled back…put into phases…..and that’s what they did…and they are smack dab in the middle of phase two…..so, can we trust them to get it done?  Here’s part 2 of our 4 part series with Pam Cook and Mike Crawford:

LISTEN HERE

Next up he talks about Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium – is it done? And if not, when?

TAGS
Crawford hilton doubletree hof project village
Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
A Plan to "Arrest" Governor Dewine
5 of 6 Local Counties Now Red Level-5 for Coronavirus
Death Investigation: Woman's Body Found Along Rt 250
Virus Outbreak at Canton Nursing Home