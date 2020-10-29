The HOF Project – was a “little ambitious” – but it’s moving forward
Courtesy Hall of Fame Village
Hall of Fame Village CEO Mike Crawford says his first impression of the HOF Village project was “it was a little ambitious” so it needed to be scaled back…put into phases…..and that’s what they did…and they are smack dab in the middle of phase two…..so, can we trust them to get it done? Here’s part 2 of our 4 part series with Pam Cook and Mike Crawford:
Next up he talks about Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium – is it done? And if not, when?