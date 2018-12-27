The Holiday Home Stretch

Here we go winding down 2018 with some Holiday Hoops this Thursday night. The Heritage Continues On the Hardwood as 1480 WHBC follows the bouncing ball to Walsh University for what is always a great match up between St Thomas Aquinas and Central Catholic.

Aquinas out of the gates slowly this year losing their first 4 games…and worth noting they were in position in all 4 losses to put one in the win column, but early season struggles with chemistry and fundamental breakdowns led to the losses. However, they have rebounded for back to back wins coming into Thursday Night.

The Crusaders lost a tough game to Glenoak by 2 points in week 1, but have reeled off 3 wins in a row. Every game has been closely contested, but Central has found ways….especially in the 4th quarter…to put away their opponents.

So as we come down the Home Stretch it’s always good to toss out a Holiday Holy War for your listening pleasure. Lock us in LIVE on 1480 WHBC and streaming LIVE on whbcsports.com this Thursday Night at 7pm. From my perspective In the Booth…..it’s a nice way to wrap a bow on 2018! See y’all On the Radio.