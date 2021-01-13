The House has Voted to Impeach – Again
In this image from video, the final vote total of 232-197 to impeachment President Donald Trump over the violent siege of the Capitol, after voting on the House floor Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (House Television via AP)
Donald Trump becomes the only President to be impeached twice. Republican Ohio Congressman Anthony Gonzalez crossed over and voted to impeach the President. He came out against the President and his actions last week.
