The Jingle Elf Strikes Again!
By Pam Cook
|
Nov 15, 2018 @ 5:22 AM

Congratulations to our first winner in the 2018 WHBC Christmas Cash or Bash Giveaway.  Andrew Fomich and his co-workers at Aultman Tusc Therapy were surprised Wednesday afternoon with $400 dollars worth of goodies to plan a great holiday party — delivered by JT the Jingle Elf.

A big thank you to Pizza Hut, Rohr’s Nursery, Maggiore’s on Portage and Dunkin’ for helping us with the party prizes.

IF you want a chance to win…you MUST register at whbc.com

*******All brought to you by Andreas Furniture – your home furnishing destination for 70 years

 

