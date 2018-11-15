The Jingle Elf Strikes Again!

Congratulations to our first winner in the 2018 WHBC Christmas Cash or Bash Giveaway. Andrew Fomich and his co-workers at Aultman Tusc Therapy were surprised Wednesday afternoon with $400 dollars worth of goodies to plan a great holiday party — delivered by JT the Jingle Elf.

A big thank you to Pizza Hut, Rohr’s Nursery, Maggiore’s on Portage and Dunkin’ for helping us with the party prizes.

IF you want a chance to win…you MUST register at whbc.com

