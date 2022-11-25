The Journey Continues

The Final Four….it doesn’t matter the sport you choose….those words mean advancement, accomplishment, extending the journey…and hope. Hope that offers a remaining TWO….The Championship Game. However….there’s work yet to be done. Our Pro Football Hall of Fame Game of the Week this Friday Night is another epic collision between MASSILLON and AKRON HOBAN. No strangers here. The Knights and the Tigers have met 3 previous times in the last 4 seasons. Get read for the 4 th encounter. Tigers have lost 2 of the last 3 but ironically enough…in 2019 they took care of business at Infocision Stadium…the site of this Friday’s battle

We’re going to witness 2 of the best running backs…not only in NE Ohio…but in the entire state. WIlltrell Hartson…just a handful of yards away from 2,000 for the season and 108 away to lofty perch of All Time career rushing leader for Massillon. Lamar Sperling for Hoban…3,233 yards…51 TDS. Not a typo. Wow. Two defenses that fly down the line of scrimmage, are disruptive in the trenches, defend well in the back, and are solid on special teams in all phases.

Would you expect anything less for a Final Four match up. SO….the number in the Eye of the Tiger is TWO…from Final Four to Final Two…the Championship Game on December 1st at Benson Stadium. From my perspective In the Booth…Time to Roar Tiger Nation….it’s just simply Time to

Roar!

The D2 Semi Final this Friday Night on 1480 WHBC., MIX 94.1, whbc.,com, and mix941.com!! Kenny, Denny, Mark, and Bels look forward to seeing ya’ll On the

Radio!!