The Journey Continues

Here we go…Week 12…Game 15 for The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game of the Week. The NORTHWEST INDIANS will host the Griffins of AKRON BUCHTEL. The pressure of “One and Done” in Week 11 is in the rearview mirror. However…..the confidence of a playoff win propels these teams into this Friday Night’s collision!

Buchtel may be one of the better 6 – 4 teams around. They are a typical Griffin team….Size, athleticism, fly to the football acumen, ability to put up points on both sides of the ball. Undisciplined at times, but still lethal.

Enter NORTHWEST. Looking to advance to Week 13 for the third consecutive year. The offense will have to be disciplined…patient…opportunistic. They will need effectiveness in the running game with Kyler Miraglia….6 straight 100 yard games….maybe the most underrated 1,500+ yard back in the county. QB Chase Badger with efficient game management and a defense that will need to tackle by committee. The Indians are capable of all of this. Bring it to the field on Friday…and they absolutely will.

So one and done in Week 11 still looms for a” Week 12…or go home.” From my perspective In the Booth…Northwest will fully embrace a home game for week 12 with a win. Then “home” is wherever Week 13 takes you. High School Playoff Action Lives Here this Friday Night at 7pm!! Kenny, Denny, Mark, and yours truly with the call. See y’all On the Radio!