The Last New Beatles Song, ‘Now And Then,’ Will Be Released Next Week

NEW YORK (AP) — This is it — the last “new” Beatles song.

Sixty years after the onset of Beatlemania, the surviving members of the quartet are releasing the song “Now And Then.”

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr got a little help from artificial intelligence.

The song was written and recorded in sketch form by the late John Lennon in the late 1970s.

McCartney, Starr and the late George Harrison worked on it in the 1990s but were stymied by technical limitations.

AI was used last year to clean up Lennon’s vocals, and McCartney and Starr added backing voices and instrumentation.

It will be released next week.