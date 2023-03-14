The latest on the Cleveland Guardians & TV

Rumors of Bally’s Sports network demise has been going on for awhile, and now it sounds like they will be heading for bankruptcy, possibly as soon as March 17.

According to the New York Post, MLB has devised a plan. Here are some details.

Major League Baseball plans to step up to the plate to broadcast games of roughly a half-dozen teams from a bankruptcy-bound regional sports network provider so that fans don’t miss a single pitch, The Post has learned.

Diamond Sports owns the home broadcast rights to 14 baseball teams, but sources close to the situation told The Post the money-hemorrhaging company is expected to file for bankruptcy March 17 – days before the season opens on March 30.

Diamond, which operates under the Bally’s name, is expected to use the bankruptcy proceedings to reject the contracts of at least four teams to which it pays more in rights fees than it collects back through cable contracts and ads, two sources close to the situation said.

The teams in the red include the Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks, according to one of the sources. Presently, Diamond stands to lose $20 million annually on San Diego alone, the source added.

This seems like a welcome development for many fans. After all, who doesn’t like free baseball? The Major League Baseball season opens up March 30.

A 72-year-old man was attacked by his pet Zebra, Sunday outside the town of Circleville, Ohio about 20 miles south of Columbus. Dude had his arm mauled by the animal which had to be put down by police….. and you thought Cocaine Bear was tough!

The Cavs are back in action without Jarrett Allen tonight as they finish the 4 game road trip. They will look to go 3-1 as a 7.5pt. favorite in Charlotte. Tip off is at 7pm.

With only 12 games remaining in the regular season, Cleveland has a firm hold on the 4 spot in the East at 43-27. 7-5 gets them to 50 wins on the season.